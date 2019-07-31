Is there a market for passengers to make tracks between the two Kootenays by train? Black Press file photo

Study to look at East-West Kootenay train

Castlegar Economic Development looking for consultants.

Have you ever wished you could just hop on a train between the West and East Kootenay?

A feasibility study out of the Castlegar and District Economic Development office is looking into the possibility of just such a journey.

The office put out a call recently for a consultant to conduct research into the possibility of a train service that could be used by tourists, commuters, or both.

Funding for the study is coming from several partners including a grant from the province’s Rural Development Fund.

The request for proposals cites several reasons why the office thinks there might be a demand for the service including the demise of Greyhound and the need for inter-town travel for shopping, medical appointments and family visits. A growing tourism industry is also listed as a positive factor.

The scope of the project will include developing and implementing surveys of local stakeholders and residents, in-depth interviews with train operators and tour operators and a final report of findings and recommendations.

The office would like to see organizations with market research or economic development experience, knowledge of the Kootenay and knowledge in the public transportation/train and train/tourism sectors apply for the contract.

Proposals are due Aug. 31. Interested parties should contact Mark Laver at edm@castlegar.com or 250-304-8231.

Previous story
Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects
Next story
WATCH: Cranbrook’s first marijuana store open for business today

Just Posted

Wounded grizzly bear near Fernie never found

One month after a grizzly bear was wounded by authorities in an… Continue reading

Gwynne Dyer: The Bug-Eyed Monster Problem

Gwynne Dyer “There is absolutely no procedure enshrined in international law to… Continue reading

WATCH: Cranbrook’s first marijuana store open for business today

BC Cannabis Store opened its locations in Campbell River and Cranbrook Wednesday

PEAK Music Festival roars back for second year, August 30 and 31

Five Alarm Funk headlining two-day festival in Rotary Park

Study to look at East-West Kootenay train

Castlegar Economic Development looking for consultants.

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

B.C. Conservation Service defends three arrests as officers shoot problem bears

Three people charged under BC Wildlife Act in Coquitlam

College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April

Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie asks public to keep eyes open for distinctive trailer

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Most Read