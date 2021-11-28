Studio Stage Door reopens following latest round of renovations

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt cuts the ribbon to officially reopen the Studio Stage Door following new renovations and upgrades to the theatre over the last few months. Trevor Crawley photo.

The latest round of renovations and upgrades to the Studio Stage Door building were unveiled by the Cranbrook Community Theatre Society during a ceremony on Friday evening.

The project, which featured a number of local funding partners and contractor expertise, had two separate aspects with building renovations, as well as acquiring and installing new technical equipment for stage operations.

The project, which focused on the 83-seat theatre proper, included replacing gyp rock, upgrading electrical, insulating around the stage, replacing theatre lighting, and purchasing new audio and visual equipment, according to Peter Schalk, the president of the Cranbrook Community Theatre Society.

Schalk, along with representatives from local government, non-profits and contractors who worked on the project, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the theatre’s grand reopening on Friday, Nov. 26.

“This is our third major project, and we’re proud of that,” said Schalk. “And I think our [funding] granters, they’re proud to be a part of who we are as well, because when we are able to steward the money properly, that looks good on everybody.”

Cranbrook mayor Lee Pratt touted the ongoing partnership between the city and the theatre society.

“The City and Cranbrook Community Theatre Society have enjoyed a very productive and positive relationship for 46 years. The City has been very supportive in many ways towards the Society, including in-kind services and financial support,” said Pratt, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“…We are very thankful for all the efforts of the people involved in the theatre at all levels, and proud of your accomplishments in what you offer to our citizens and visitors. We will always offer our support and wish you many years of continued success.”

Partners in the project included the City of Cranbrook, Regional District of East Kootenay, provincial government, Columbia Basin Trust, Locals, Bri-Kat Contracting, Stewart Doyle and Sons Drywall, Cranbrook Flooring, and BigHorn Electric. Ben Blomander with PB Pro Audio also assisted with the new technical equipment.

With the completion of the latest upgrades, Schalk says the society is already turning attention to the downstairs studio, green room and office space. Additional work is also set to begin soon outside the building, including landscaping and installation of an underground sprinkler system.

The Cranbrook Community Theatre Society, which has been stewards of the building since 1974, has secured just shy of $1 million in grant funding to maintain and upgrade the building over the years.