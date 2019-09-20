Student activists, City talk climate change

Kevin Marshall, Energy Manager with the City of Cranbrook, met organizers of Thursday’s student Walkout For Climate Change in front of City Hall to explain what the City is doing to address climate change at the local level, going so far as to give the students a project concerning replacing City lights with LEDs. Thursday’s action saw students from Mt. Baker Secondary School walk out of class and march to City Hall to raise awareness of climate change, and was part of a national event inspired by teenage activist Greta Thunberg that’s actually taking place Friday, in cities around Canada (School District 5 was not in session on Friday). MBSS students were invited to come take part in Kimberley’s event on Friday. Left to right: Sally Ruoss, Emily Sartorel, Natelli Harpelle, Eliana Bromley, Kevin Marshall. Barry Coulter photo.

