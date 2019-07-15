Structure fire near Elko quickly contained, spreading prevented

A quick response by local firefighters today prevented the spread of a structure fire near Elko, in the Rock Creek area.

“We received a call late this afternoon of a structure fire and upon arrival on scene found a children’s play fort on fire,” explained Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Chief, Dave Boreen.

“The crews did an excellent job of getting on the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading to the nearby Rock Lake campground.”

Thirteen firefighters responded to the call, which resulted in zero injuries and no property damage.

The Regional District of East Kootenay explained that while the cause of the fire is unknown, it is suspected to be human caused.