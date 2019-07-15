Structure fire near Elko quickly contained, spreading prevented. Photo courtesy of RDEK

Structure fire near Elko quickly contained, spreading prevented

A quick response by local firefighters today prevented the spread of a structure fire near Elko, in the Rock Creek area.

“We received a call late this afternoon of a structure fire and upon arrival on scene found a children’s play fort on fire,” explained Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Chief, Dave Boreen.

“The crews did an excellent job of getting on the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading to the nearby Rock Lake campground.”

Thirteen firefighters responded to the call, which resulted in zero injuries and no property damage.

The Regional District of East Kootenay explained that while the cause of the fire is unknown, it is suspected to be human caused.

Previous story
B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat
Next story
UPDATE: Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Just Posted

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

Structure fire near Elko quickly contained, spreading prevented

A quick response by local firefighters today prevented the spread of a… Continue reading

Junior Bandits strong at Montana State Invitational

The Bandits battled hard in the tournament that saw them lose a close game in the semi-finals

City confirms its CAO is on medical leave

David Kim, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Cranbrook, is on medical leave

East Kootenay Volleyball has seven athletes at BC Cup

The seven athletes make up half of the team that is representing Zone 1 -Kootenays at the tournament

Wasa man stabbed four times at own home

The suspect fled the scene.

UPDATE: Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

Most Read