Structure fire displaces Sparwood family

Family uninjured. One pet lost. House remains uninhabitable due to severe damage.

A house fire has displaced a Sparwood family.

On Friday April 19 at 11:28 a.m., the Sparwood Fire Department was called to a report of a fire at a duplex in Sparwood on the 400th Block of Mountain Ash Crescent.

Upon arrival smoke was visible from outside the building, and upon further inspection firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen. First responders also discovered that a combustible had been left close to an element on the stove. The stove was new in the last six months. The Fire Department believes the fire was likely caused by the stove being left on.

According to the Fire Department, the family of four, including two teenage boys, had left their home approximately one hour before the fire started. They were unharmed but a household pet was lost as a result of the fire.

The house remains uninhabitable due to severe heat and smoke damage. All windows in the duplex were closed when the fire occurred, causing many household items to be lost. At this they they are unsure what can be salvaged. The other half of the duplex sustained some smoke damage, but no fire damage.

Sparwood Emergency Services attended the scene and is working with the Elk Valley Thrift Shop Society to support the family at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

