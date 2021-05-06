Some of the funding will provide more EV charging stations, such as this one at Rogers Pass. Kootenay Rockies Tourism photo.

StrongerBC provides funding for tourism projects in Kootenay Rockies region

A number of initiatives to enhance tourism are underway across the Kootenay Rockies

There is no doubt that the tourism industry has taken a huge hit during the pandemic, but in areas like the Kootenays which offer great outdoor experiences, there is opportunity to enhance and improve amenities that already exist with funding from the province.

The Kootenay Rockies tourism region, in partnership with community destination management organizations, local and regional governments, First Nations, non-profits and other partners, have worked together to identify projects.

Initiatives underway in the Kootenay Rockies tourism region include developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the region at key attractions and visitor sites, improving and sustaining access to the Elk River for commercial and recreation users, and developing municipal campgrounds along the Slocan Valley.

“We know recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses and people in the tourism sector are critically important. This fund creates new tourism infrastructure, which will help the sector recover, create local jobs and spur economic development,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“The Targeted Regional Tourism Development funding has presented an opportunity to work with the province and regional partners to strategically position our region for a better future by addressing some important infrastructure gaps. It will also help ensure improved amenities are in place to handle growth and mitigate the impact of increased visitation,” said Kathy Cooper, CEO, Kootenay Rockies Tourism.

As part of StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan, the province’s six tourism regions have received a total of $13.6 million, $2.3 million of which goes to the Kootenay Rockies region, to create employment opportunities, attract new businesses and increase economic diversification within communities

“People across the Kootenays are ready to come back stronger than ever before. Tourism is an important part of the Kootenays and by investing in projects and organizations that will attract even more visitors to our incredible region, we will recover quickly and build a thriving region for years to come,” said Nelson Creston MLA Brittany Anderson.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
SD5 and SD6 have added electric school buses to their transportation fleets. Photo courtesy B.C. Government.
