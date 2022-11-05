The BC Hydro outage map as it looked at 8 a.m. Nov. 5. (BC Hydro)

The BC Hydro outage map as it looked at 8 a.m. Nov. 5. (BC Hydro)

Strong wind, heavy rain knock out power to tens of thousands in B.C.

BC Hydro reports as of 4 a.m., nearly 175,000 customers without electricity on the southwest coast

Tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers are in the dark after fierce storms with strong winds toppled trees and brought down power lines in the southern part of the province.

The utility says as of 4 a.m., nearly 175,000 customers were without electricity on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast and the Lower Mainland.

The hardest hit areas included Surrey, Victoria, Nanaimo, Qualicum and Parksville.

The company says trees and branches already weakened by the drought this summer have been knocked down by the wind.

Crews have been working throughout the night to repair damaged power lines, hydro poles and other equipment in order to restore electricity to all customers.

Environment Canada had issued wind warnings Friday evening, forecasting gusts of up to 90 km/h, but those were lifted overnight.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Heavy rain, snow, ease drought in some B.C. areas as forecasters watch rising rivers

power outagesStorm

Previous story
Bears that attacked two women in Squamish won’t be captured
Next story
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend

Just Posted

Kimberley Alpine Resort optimistic about chairlift rebuild project and coming ski year. KAR photo.
Kimberley Alpine Resort provides update on North Star Chair rebuild

Stillwater Consulting will be offering 120 training spots for those eligible seeking employment in the natural resource sector. Townsman file photo.
Cranbrook company receives provincial funding to provide natural resources jobs training

Shyre, the Cranbrook Art’s Gift Shop Manager and Youth Instructor. (Photo courtesy Cranbrook Arts)
Cranbrook Arts in November

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy bring A Celtic Family Christmas to town Nov. 16. (Contributed)
King and Queen of the fiddle bring Celtic Christmas to Cranbrook and Vernon