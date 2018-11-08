(The Canadian Press)

B.C. home sales to slide 23% this year, rise next year: real estate group

Strong labour force, GDP expected to keep market strong

Home sales are expected to dip by 23 per cent this year before rising 12 per cent next year, according to the fourth quarter forecast from the B.C. Real Estate Association.

The association said Thursday measures such as the mortgage stress test, as well as a recent Bank of Canada interest rate hike, will continue to slow the market well into 2019.

“However, continuing strong performance in the economy combined with favourable demographics is expected to push home sales above their 10-year average in 2019,” said the association’s chief economist, Cameron Muir.

Low unemployment, meanwhile, has kept demand for B.C.’s real estate high.

READ MORE: Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

It’s a trend the association expects to grow, with help from recent large investments like LNG Canada’s agreement to build an export terminal in Kitimat, as the labour force expands.

As millennials continue to move up in the job market, the organization expects they’ll keep buying condos, while retirees cash in their equity and move to retirement homes.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
13 dead including gunman in shooting at California bar
Next story
Operator, patrons see success at B.C.’s only 50+ shelter

Just Posted

Sad Clowns And Hillbillies

John Mellencamp and his band rock Cranbrook

Avalanche men’s team looks for home court advantage

The College of the Rockies men’s Avalanche volleyball team is preparing to… Continue reading

ICE get ready for pair of home games against Oil Kings, Blades

The Kootenay ICE will look to get back in the win column… Continue reading

Winter Is Coming: City Launches Real Time Snow Plow Tracker

Residents can now follow snow removal activities with the launch of PlowCRANBROOK… Continue reading

Shorter hours announced for Nelway, Carson border crossings

The crossings will close at 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 26

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for 1st time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

B.C. church bell to toll again in memory of First World War

Public invited to help ring the bell 100 times to mark 100 years since the armistice was signed

B.C. premier squares off with Liberal leader in electoral reform debate

Premier John Horgan will debate in favour of reform, while Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson will make the case for keeping the current system

B.C. conservation officer says farmers not doing enough after 3 grizzlies killed

Little uptake on incentive programs for fencing frustrates local conservation officer

Prince Charles says he’ll keep views to himself when king

In an interview for a documentary marking his 70th birthday, the heir to the throne said he will have to act differently once king

Supply of food, other goods in question after fire rips through Iqaluit store

The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the Northmart store

Inappropriate comments stem from outdated sense of humour: Manitoba politician

Cliff Graydon says he is only guilty of having a sense of humour that stems from another era

B.C. home sales to slide 23% this year, rise next year: real estate group

Strong labour force, GDP expected to keep market strong

Operator, patrons see success at B.C.’s only 50+ shelter

The shelter, put on by Abbotsford’s 5 and 2 Ministries, became the first 50-plus shelter last year

Most Read