Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake that hit nearly 300 kilometres off the south-central coast of Oregon early this morning was strong enough to be felt in British Columbia.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver and on southern Vancouver Island — almost 700 kilometres from the epicentre — reported feeling the shaker, although only mildly.

The geological survey says on its website that the quake occurred just after 1:30 a.m., about 10 kilometres below the Earth’s crust.

It was followed two hours later by an aftershock with a 3.5 magnitude aftershock.

Neither event generated a tsunami and officials in Coos Bay, Ore., the nearest community to the quake, say there have been no reports of damage or injury.

The quake occurred along the Juan de Fuca tectonic plate which runs from the west coast of Vancouver Island to northern California.

Seismologists say earthquakes along that fault line are frequent as the plate tries to slip below the North American plate.

Natural Resources Canada reported Tuesday that a magnitude 4.8 quake had occurred about 210 kilometres west of Port Hardy, B.C.

It did not cause damage or a tsunami and B.C.-based earthquake seismologist Taimi Mulder said it had no relation to the “Big One,” a large-scale earthquake that experts predict could strike the west coast of B.C. at some point.

(The Canadian Press, Associated Press)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked
Next story
Homeless former BCHL/NHL player in TSN documentary

Just Posted

Winds could pose challenge for Meachen Creek Complex firefighting efforts

Fire could push past current boundaries, says Incident Management Team.

Birds from Kimberley test positive for West Nile virus

This is the first evidence of West Nile virus activity in the province this year.

Lightning blamed for most recent regional fires

Southeast Fire Centre says 90 per cent of the 342 fires recently reported are lightning-caused

Mike’s Booknotes: How literature and tragedy shaped one of the ’80s most influential bands

Mike Selby They were called DEVO. The ultimate ‘80s new wave band… Continue reading

Update from incident management team on Meachen Creek Complex

As the smoke clears today and tomorrow, more extreme fire behaviour may be observed.

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Pipeline protesters greet Trudeau cabinet meeting on Vancouver Island

Protesters gather in Nanaimo to speak against prime minister and Trans Mountain pipeline

Paving underway on Cobham Avenue

Paving is underway on the City’s largest capital infrastructure project of 2018,… Continue reading

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A B.C. woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Smoke from wildfires could affect B.C. wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

The driver of the truck is dead after a serious crash on the Malahat just north of Victoria

Most Read