A real estate sold sign is shown outside a house in Vancouver, Tuesday, Jan.3, 2017. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales climbed 2.2 per in December compared with November as they recovered from a dip following the introduction of new mortgage rules. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Strict mortgage rules slow B.C. home sales

BC Real Estate Association says sales dropped nearly six per cent last month

February was a slow month for B.C. real estate, with sales dropping nearly six per cent compared to the same month last year.

In a new release Wednesday, the BC Real Estate Association said despite housing prices being up 8.8 per cent, sales were down 5.7 per cent.

More stringent mortgage qualification rules for conventional borrowers are dampening housing demand in the province,” said chief economist Cameron Muir.

“Since the new rules came into effect, B.C. home sales have fallen more than 26 per cent, on a seasonally adjusted basis.”

The average residential home price across the province was $748,327.

The new rules mean all borrowers must qualify for a mortgage based on either the five-year benchmark rate or their lender’s actual rate plus two per cent, whichever is higher.

The change applies to all mortgages, new or renewed, even if the down payment exceeds 20 per cent.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man attempts to contact extraterrestrials in the Shuswap

Just Posted

Council approves zoning change for secondary suites

Neighbouring property owners worried about traffic safety, transient renters.

Kootenay art exhibit shares the silent voices of B.C.’s opioid crisis

The Compassion Project uses photo, crowd interaction to share stories of those impacted by fentanyl

Indoor Sports Facility receives $500K from Columbia Basin Trust

Paul Rodgers The Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association (KEYSA) is now at… Continue reading

SPCA looks for owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

The Compassion Project: The silent voices of the opioid crisis

East Kootenay art show uses photo voice and crowd interaction to illustrate addiction

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair sends four winners to Ottawa

Paul Rodgers The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair took place on Friday,… Continue reading

B.C. man attempts to contact extraterrestrials in the Shuswap

Dan Berg performs meditation to try to interact with visitors from other worlds

Strict mortgage rules slow B.C. home sales

BC Real Estate Association says sales dropped nearly six per cent last month

Missing B.C. climber’s father reports his son is dead in Alaska

Father of B.C. climber reports his son and another climber are dead in Alaska

Lights out, flights grounded as storm lashes Atlantic region

Electricity was out for 51,000 homes and businesses early Wednesday in Nova Scotia

UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

Russia will only cooperate with Britain on the investigation into last week’s poisoning if it receives samples of the nerve agent that is believed to have been used

Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

Florida prosecutors announced that they will seek the death penalty against Cruz, a former student charged in the fatal shooting of 17 people

US students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

Students across the country plan walkouts to protest gun violence

Trump inspects border wall prototypes, denounces California

Trump, making his first trip to California as president, said he preferred a fully concrete wall because it was the hardest to climb

Most Read