Pictured is a Big Horn Helicopter in flight in February of 2021. Big Horn Helicopters often assist Cranbrook Search and Rescue with extractions in hard-to-reach places. As was the case on December 26, 2021, when several snowmobilers were stranded in the Galbraith area near Cranbrook. (Cranbrook Search and Rescue file)

Stranded snowmobilers rescued from Galbraith area on Boxing Day

Several snowmobilers were stranded in a cabin over the weekend, due to heavy snowfall, avalanche

Several snowmobilers were successfully rescued from the Galbraith area on Boxing Day, thanks to the help of Cranbrook RCMP, Cranbrook Search and Rescue and Big Horn Helicopters.

RCMP report that on December 26, a group of snowmobilers made a call while they were at a cabin about 58 kilometres up the Galbraith Service Road.

“Due to the recent heavy snowfall, only two snowmobilers were able to leave and get help,” RCMP explained in a press release. “It was reported by one of the snowmobilers that there were small avalanches in the area near the cabin.”

Cranbrook Search and Rescue decided the safest way to rescue the stranded snowmobilers would be with a helicopter, RCMP explained.

Big Horn Helicopters swooped in and assisted SAR with the extraction on the morning of December 27th.

“The Cranbrook RCMP wish to extend their appreciation to all involved, including Cranbrook Search and Rescue and Big Horn Helicopters for the safe extraction of the snowmobilers,” said RCMP.


