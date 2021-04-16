Earlier this spring, the City of Cranbrook started positioning components of the Stormceptor system to carry storm runoff to Elizabeth Lake from the Innes Avenue neighbourhood. Photo submitted

Earlier this spring, the City of Cranbrook started positioning components of the Stormceptor system to carry storm runoff to Elizabeth Lake from the Innes Avenue neighbourhood. Photo submitted

Stormceptor will bring clean run-off to Elizabeth Lake

The City of Cranbrook is installing new infrastructure to handle the Innes Avenue neighbourhood, but go easy on Elizabeth lake

In tandem with one of the most significant residential developments in years, the City of Cranbrook is installing the latest infrastructure technology to handle the stormwater run-off in the neighbourhood of Innes Avenue.

A new stormceptor system, as it’s known, is being installed on Innes Avenue, adjacent to the new Rockyview Place development, that will handle all the storm run-off in the area, with outfall into Elizabeth Lake. The new system, which is being installed Monday, will separate and filter all impurities and contaminants out of the storm water, and moderate the water’s flow into the lake, resulting in minimal impact on the sensitive wetland and wildlife sanctuary.

“The water that flows into that area right now does get into the lake eventually — it just does it over land,” said Mike Matejka, Manager of the Infrastructure Planning & Delivery Division at the City of Cranbrook.

“Everything along the road flows through some of the adjacent properties, and areas that have horses, and livestock … So it wasn’t necessarily an ideal situation to begin with, which is why the City decided to do some additional investment, and work with the developer of the property to improve those things at the same time.”

The stormceptor is a hydrodynamic separator that removes pollutants and materials from stormwater and snowmelt runoff. The system is designed to protect waterways from hazardous material spills and stormwater pollution, including sediment, oils, and pollutants that attach to particles.

“Most contaminants that would come into the storm system from any overland flow or rainfall would usually be things that float on top of the water, which are not good,” Matejka said. “That can include trash, oils or hydrocarbons or anything that would attach to those items that float on top. Those things that float on top are captured in the upper portion of the chamber.”

And any heavy contaminants that sink to the bottom of the water, such as heavy metal, sediment or rock, are filtered into another large storage chamber.

Matejka said the stormceptor is a large structure, with a large capacity, that stores a lot of material in the collection chambers. The City of Cranbrook’s hydro-vac trucks will routinely remove the material in both the upper and lower chambers, and dispose of it.

The stormceptor is going to be installed on Innes Avenue, in the roadway itself, and from there, there is a pipeline that leads to the outfall.

“There isn’t any other storm sewer connected downstream of that location — that’s why it was an ideal location to put it,” Matejka said.

This is the second stormceptor the city has installed. Flooding concerns in the area near the Public Works yard, along with a higher potential for contaminants in an industrial area, led to the installation during upgrades to Cobham Avenue in 2018. Since then, the system has proved effective.

“We’ve looked into the chambers and seen that it’s working well,” Matejka said. “It does have to slow down the water in order for this process to take place … we had some concerns as to if it would restrict the flow and cause some backup of the stormwater events. But we haven’t seen anything to date, and it does show it can appropriately handle the flow.”

The City has started a program to identify other locations in the community where the stormceptor can be installed in an existing storm system, and where it could have the most benefit. Any stormwater entering Joseph Creek that could potentially be contaminated could retrofited to improve the quality of the water from the run-off.

Rockyview Place, developed by Broadstreet Properties, is a new apartment and townhouse development along Innes Avenue. It will have four apartment buildings, 10 townhouse buildings, a playground, community gardens and rental centre.

The development will also lead to significant upgrades to Innes Avenue itself.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge
Next story
P.1 variant likely highest in B.C. due to more testing for it: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Earlier this spring, the City of Cranbrook started positioning components of the Stormceptor system to carry storm runoff to Elizabeth Lake from the Innes Avenue neighbourhood. Photo submitted
Stormceptor will bring clean run-off to Elizabeth Lake

The City of Cranbrook is installing new infrastructure to handle the Innes Avenue neighbourhood, but go easy on Elizabeth lake

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
69 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 9,840 since the pandemic began

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Interior Health hospitals not strained by rising COVID case counts

While provincial hospitalizations rise, health care systems in the B.C. Interior remain robust, say officials

A section of Highway 93/95 between Eager Hill-Fort Steele Road and Cambellmey Rest Area was reduced to a single lane following a “vehicle incident” Thursday afternoon, April 15. Photo submitted
Vehicle incident near Fort Steele closes lane of traffic

A section of Highway 93/95 between Eager Hill-Fort Steele Road and Cambellmey… Continue reading

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
COVID-19 cases rising in the East Kootenay: BC CDC

Cranbrook has highest case count since health officials began releasing weekly local data

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

There are more than 400 people in hospital, with 125 of them in ICU

Hugs and Slugs
A cycle of circuit breaker Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: On Thursday, April 1, I went to DJ’s hair salon and… Continue reading

How’s your soul today?

The question obliges one to dig a little deeper, to go beyond the surface of one’s life

Doses of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine in a freezer trailer, to be transported to Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s incoming supply of Moderna vaccine slashed in half through end of April

Moderna plans to ship 650,000 doses of its vaccine to Canada by the end of the month, instead of the expected 1.2 million

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
P.1 variant likely highest in B.C. due to more testing for it: Dr. Henry

Overall, just under 60% of new daily cases in the province involve variants

The father of Aaliyah Rosa planted a tree and laid a plaque in her memory in 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Final witness will extend Langley child murder trial into May or June

Lengthy trial began last autumn with COVID and other factors forcing it to take longer than expected

The rainbow crosswalk at Glover Road and Mary Avenue in Fort Langley has been temporarily covered up for the filming of a movie. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Rainbow crosswalk covered up for filming of Sonic the Hedgehog sequel

The crosswalk will return in late April

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read