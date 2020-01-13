(Photo by Chandler Cruttenden on UnSplash)

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

It appears that a few locals – adults, not children – resorted to snow throwing when they became hot under the collar this weekend over driving and parking disputes.

In fact, Greater Trail RCMP officers were called to two scenes to help settle the scores.

The first case was Saturday morning just past 9 a.m.

Police received a complaint in Rossland of a fight between a 34-year-old driver and a 34-year-old resident in the 2300 block of Thompson Avenue.

“The resident threw a shovel of snow at the motorist’s vehicle for allegedly driving too fast,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported.

“The snow-throwing escalated to an exchange of punches between the males. No criminal charges resulted from the incident but both males were warned about their behaviour.”

The second incident was Sunday night, when two women began arguing over parking in the community of Warfield, between Trail and Rossland.

“The 38-year-old female yelled obscenities and threw a shovel full of snow at her 41-year-old female neighbour,” he said.

“The 41-year-old female contacted the RCMP for assistance in resolving the situation. The RCMP spoke with both parties and resolved the matter without further incident.”

The public is asked to contact the police for traffic disputes.

“Throwing snow at someone else could possibly result in an assault charge for the offender,” Wicentowich advised. “Or a mischief charge if a vehicle is damaged as a result.”

