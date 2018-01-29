Stolen property recovered after search warrant executed

On Friday Jan. 26, police recovered stolen property after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Marysville, according to a press release from Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley detachment.

“Kimberley RCMP with the assistance of the Cranbrook/Kimberley Crime Reduction Unit received information about the stolen property and applied for a warrant,” Newel wrote.

“Most of the recovered property was associated to a break and enter in the same neighborhood which occurred two weeks ago.”

The suspect was not present at the time, but he is known to police and once charges are approved they will seek a warrant for his arrest, the release said.

Police believe the subject is linked to other thefts that have occurred in the area over the last few weeks and will be conducting further follow up and liaising with other detachments.

Previous story
Langley man named deputy BC Conservative leader
Next story
Senators urge Liberals to act on privacy, security issues with self-driving cars

Just Posted

Interior Health issues overdose alert for region

IH is urging residents who are using or considering using drugs to reconsider in the wake of a recent increase in suspected drug overdose deaths

Two Invermere athletes off to Olympics

Manny Osborne-Paradis and Ben Thomsen to represent Canada in alpine skiing

Axe arrest sparks social media furor

Police caution against social media hysteria after arrest.

RCMP arrest ‘bloodied’ man in downtown core

Charges are pending after Cranbrook RCMP arrested a man in the downtown… Continue reading

Kootenay Ice treat Cranbrook crowd to 3-2 win on ‘Pink the Rink’ night

Team completes weekend sweep of Brandon Wheat Kings in front of biggest crowd since opening night

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

ICBC to cap minor injury awards, review insurance deductibles

Attorney General David Eby says body shop costs rising along with crashes, claims

Two Canadian women arrested in Cambodia, charged over party photos

Several foreigners accused of producing pornographic photos during party near Angkor Wat temple

Senators urge Liberals to act on privacy, security issues with self-driving cars

Committee says feds need to better co-ordinate action to avoid playing catch-up

Proposed ‘Explosions’ name for CFL team in Halifax touches off fiery debate

The name refers to the 1917 explosion in Halifax harbour that killed about 2,000 people

Woman rescued from upside-down vehicle in mudslide on Vancouver Island

Regional District of Nanaimo activates emergency operations

City of Fernie regains access to arena, investigation ongoing

Operational arena by next winter is the goal, says City

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials steal points in Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing services, fines drivers

Investigation of Longmao, Udi Kuaiche, U Drop, RaccoonGo, GoKabu, Dingdang Carpool and AO Rideshare

Most Read