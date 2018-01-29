Stolen property recovered after search warrant executed

On Friday Jan. 26, police recovered stolen property after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Marysville, according to a press release from Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley detachment.

“Kimberley RCMP with the assistance of the Cranbrook/Kimberley Crime Reduction Unit received information about the stolen property and applied for a warrant,” Newel wrote.

“Most of the recovered property was associated to a break and enter in the same neighborhood which occurred two weeks ago.”

The suspect was not present at the time, but he is known to police and once charges are approved they will seek a warrant for his arrest, the release said.

Police believe the subject is linked to other thefts that have occurred in the area over the last few weeks and will be conducting further follow up and liaising with other detachments.