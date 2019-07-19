Stolen credit card suspect caught on video

Cranbrook RCMP investigating theft from vehicle

Cranbrook RCMP are currently investigating a theft from vehicle which occurred sometime on July 15, and are seeking information on a suspect who was caught on video attempting to use a stolen credit card.

On July 16, a man informed the Cranbrook detachment that his wallet had been stolen from his vehicle sometime on the afternoon of July 15.

His vehicle had been parked at the Tamarack Centre when an unknown person entered the vehicle and took his wallet.

At approximately 2:40 pm a credit card belonging to the man was used at a local gas station. The card was declined and the man using the card left the store without taking the credit card.

A second vehicle was broken into around this time and a credit card was used at another local convenience store.

The same man was identified as a suspect in this theft as well.

Police received video from the gas station and were able to locate the man using the stolen credit card.

RCMP are asking anyone who is able to identify the man to contact the Cranbrook Detachment at 250-489-3471.

Previous story
B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill
Next story
B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Just Posted

Stolen credit card suspect caught on video

Cranbrook RCMP investigating theft from vehicle

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

July 14 - 20: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Theatre renovations uncover the past

Historic Studio Stage Door gets extensive upgrading; renos at the ‘putting-back-together stage’

National energy conference wraps up in Cranbrook

Provincial, territorial and federal ministers discuss energy policies, challenges and opportunities

East Kootenay Xtreme gets ready for provincials

The team will be heading to the Senior B Ladies Provincial Championships from July 26-28

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Loony tunes on the moon

This Saturday, July 20 is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11… Continue reading

Eight Reasons Not to Be a Christian: Part IV

Rev. Yme Woensdregt I have written three columns listing some (almost) tongue–in–cheek… Continue reading

Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: Great big hug to Van at Home Depot. Exceptional employee. Thanks… Continue reading

Weed Warrior: Common Tansy is toxic, but what’s with all the Oxeye Daisy & Foxtail Barley?

Pictured above: Common Tansy. Below. Red Columbine, Eastern Red Columbine, Foxtail Barley… Continue reading

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Most Read