The courthouse in Nelson, B.C. Off-duty police officer Allan Young died after an incident on a downtown Nelson street in July. File photo

Still no word on charges in death of police officer Allan Young

Abbotsford off-duty police officer died in Nelson in July

Nelson Crown counsel has no new information on possible charges against the attacker of an off-duty police officer in Nelson on July 16.

Const. Allan Young of the Abbotsford Police Department was seriously injured after he allegedly approached a man causing a disturbance. Young died three days later.

Dan McLaughlin of the B.C. Prosecution Service, responding to a request from the Nelson Star on Dec. 2, wrote in an email, “There is nothing new for the BCPS to report on the investigation into the death of Cst. Young.”

On Dec. 2, Chief Paul Burkart, in an email to the Star, wrote that police are still awaiting word from the Crown. He told the Star in September that the Crown had received all the information it needed from the police.

In July, police reported that a 26-year-old man was arrested, but the two agencies have so far said nothing about the person’s identity or about the status of the case, except that it is still under investigation.

In a criminal investigation, the police assess whether there is enough evidence to recommend to Crown counsel that charges be laid.

In deciding whether to lay charges, Crown counsel considers whether there is a strong likelihood of conviction and if prosecuting the case would be in the public interest. If a charge is laid, a date is then set for the accused to appear in court.

If the Crown decides not to lay charges, they are under no obligation to inform the public of this.

