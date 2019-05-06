Stetski’s local food day bill goes to committee review

A proposed bill that would establish a national local food day has been forwarded to a federal committee for review and public feedback.

The legislation, Bill C-281, was introduced by Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski and would designate the Friday before Thanksgiving as the National Local Food Day — a day to recognize and celebrate local agricultural producers.

“I urge Canadians to write to the Senate Committee and share their support for National Local Food Day, so we can celebrate it this October,” Stetski said.

“A National Local Food Day is something everyone can get behind. Food is at the heart of our homes, our communities and our economy. Ensuring that Canadians have access to healthy, affordable local food and a sustainable food system need to be national priorities.”

Stetski says he hopes the committee can complete a review in the next few weeks before Parliament session dissolves later this spring.

Agriculture contributed $111.9 billion and accounted for 6.7 per cent of Canada’s GDP in 2016, according to Statistics Canada. The agricultural sector provides one out of every eight jobs nationally and employs 2.3 million Canadians.

Anyone wishing to submit feedback on Bill C-281 can email the committee or send letters to:

Standing Senate Committee on Agriculture and Forestry

The Senate of Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

Canada, K1A 0A4

Fax: 1-613-947-2104