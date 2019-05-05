Stetski secures funding for federal summer jobs program

Kootenay-Columbia MP helps set priorities for regional summer work experience program

The federal government is providing just under $1 million that will go towawrds supporting funding for 155 projects that will help create summer employment for youth in the Kootenay-Columbia riding.

MP Wayne Stetski helped establish local priorities for the projects, which is expected to create 218 summer jobs in 25 communities across the region.

The Canada Summer Jobs Program provides wage subsidies for employers to provide work experience for youth aged between 15 – 30. The program also aims to help youth who face barriers to employemnt get the skills and experience necessary to transition into the labour market.

“The annual Canada Summer Jobs Program helps our young people find summer employment and gain valuable workplace skills,” said Stetski. “At the same time small employers can use the funds to subsidize an expanded summer workforce. This is a win-win for our communities.”

The $774,290 in federal funding will be eligible for not-for-profit groups, community organizations, public sector employers and small businesses for projects tourism, the environment, arts and culture and food security.

“In making my selections this year, I prioritized funding for those communities with low rates of youth employment,” said Stetski. “I also assessed each prospective employer on the quality of the proposed project and the work experience offered to youth, giving particular consideration to programs that hire indigenous people, the disabled, or ethnic minorities.”


