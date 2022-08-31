Stetski running for a seat on Cranbrook city council

Wayne Stetski is running for a seat on Cranbrook city council.

Stetski, who has previously been elected as the city’s mayor and the MP for Kootenay-Columbia, is stepping back into local governance politics because of a “burn to serve.”

“I really enjoy helping people in trying to solve their issues and when I look at the world around us these days, I want to do whatever I can to help try and secure a better environment for our children and grandchildren,” said Stetski.

Stetski cited affordable housing as the “number one” issue for Cranbrook, which can be split into two separate tracks; one being what city council can do directly to alleviate housing pressures, while also pursing objectives in tandem with senior levels of government.

Stetski noted the ongoing needs of managing the city’s infrastructure assets, while also being mindful of climate change, which means “fire-proofing” the community from wildfire threats as well as ensuring city buildings and operations are as energy efficient as possible.

Further priorities include attracting and supporting businesses with a focus on small and medium-sized businesses, recruiting and retaining more physicians as well as strengthening the city’s relationship with the Ktunaxa Nation, Stetski said.

Stetski has had a long career working in government, dating back to serving as a regional manager for the Kootenays within the provincial Ministry of Environment.

He successfully ran for mayor in 2011 and served for one term before stepping onto the federal stage as MP, winning Kootenay-Columbia for the NDP in 2014.

Stetski also served on numerous community and non-profit boards including Symphony of the Kootenays, United Way, College of the Rockies, and the Cranbrook History Centre, among others.

“One of the reasons that I’m running is I really think the strength of the team — and I consider city council a team — is based on the combination of the knowledge and experience of those people that get elected to city council,” Stetski said.

“What I bring to city council is really a lifetime of public service, and also knowledge and experience working in all levels of government and those are attributes that, when you combine them in a team environment, very much can be a positive contribution to the team and ultimately to the people of Cranbrook.”