Stetski, NDP take feds to task over UN concerns with Alberta national park

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski is taking the federal government to task following a United Nations report that expressed concern over the state of Wood Buffalo National Park, a tract of land in northern Alberta that is critical buffalo and whooping crane habitat.

The UN’s World Heritage Committee recently delivered a report at a global meeting in Azerbaijan, noting that the park could potentially be added to a list of sites in danger due to increasing oilsands developments and the Site C dam project in the Peace River region.

“UNESCO’s findings should be a wake-up call for the Liberal government,” said Stetski, who serves as the NDP National Parks Critic. “Continued expansion of the oilsands threatens our natural heritage and the climate. We must protect both for our future generations. It would be an international embarrassment if Wood Buffalo National Park loses its World Heritage Status because of this Liberal government’s inaction.”

The park, designated a World Heritage Site in the 1980s, is being reviewed by UNESCO after a request from the Mikisew Cree First Nation.

The UN report cited concerns over the Site C dam and other projects on the Peace River, along with potential impacts stemming from the development of 47 proposed oilsands projects.

“Considerably more effort will be needed to reverse the negative trends, at a time when climate change combined with upstream industrial developments and resource extraction are intensifying,” reads a report from the World Heritage Committee.

Linda Duncan, the NDP deputy critic for Environment and Climate Change, also took aim at the federal government.

“As Canada seeks World Heritage Site designation for additional deserving sites, including Writing On Stone Provincial Park in southern Alberta, UNESCO will understandably be querying the credibility of this government to commit the resources needed to genuinely protect a world heritage site,” added NDP Deputy Critic for Environment and Climate Change Linda Duncan (Edmonton Strathcona).

An NDP press release pledged to protect 30% of Canada’s land, freshwater, and oceans by 2030 and to back those protections with funding and enforcement.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report
Next story
Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Senior Bandits cap off regular season going 3-1

The Cranbrook Bandits hosted Libby and Kalispell as they ready for district playoffs

Stetski, NDP take feds to task over UN concerns with Alberta national park

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski is taking the federal government to task following… Continue reading

Zip line to be replaced at Idlewild Park

The zip line at Idlewild Park is being replaced with a double-track… Continue reading

SD5 presents to Select Standing Committee on Finances and Government Services

Presentation focused on funding supports

WATCH: Medical transport service celebrates historic first flight

Angel Flight East Kootenay takes to the skies with first patient flight to Kelowna

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Psychologist Lisa Damour’s ‘Under Pressure’ examines the unique stresses teenage… Continue reading

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

B.C.’s 2019 forest fire season off to a slow, wet start

‘New normal’ of widespread wildfires fails to appear so far

Fifty years of monkey escapades in B.C. city

At least two previous monkeys on the loose since 1969, including restaurant rampage

80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Most Read