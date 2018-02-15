Stetski honours local couple in House of Commons

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski rose in the House of Commons on Thursday to pay tribute to Clay Murrell and Joan MacKinnon, who passed away in a tragic highway accident a week ago.

Murrell served as a captain with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, while MacKinnon worked as the Aquatics Coordinator with Cranbrook Community Services.

A public memorial and joint celebration of life is being held at Western Financial Place on Saturday, Feb. 17, starting promptly at 2:30 p.m.

Statement

Mr. Speaker, sometimes life just isn’t fair.

On February 3, 2018, a tractor trailer lost control on Highway 3 in my riding of Kootenay Columbia and ran head-on into a truck, resulting in the deaths of Clayton Murrell and Joan MacKinnon. This tragedy has left their families, friends, co-workers, and the people of Cranbrook with a deep sense of loss.

Memorials in front of the fire hall and community pool are testaments to how much they were loved.

Clay was a Fire Department Captain and was well-known for his kindness, his constant teasing, and for always asking, “What is the right thing to do?”.

Joan was Aquatic Supervisor with the Leisure Services Department, training hundreds of lifeguards, her dedication recognized with the Life Saving Society’s 2010 Outstanding Achievement Award. Her staff speak of Joan’s caring and grace, and her mantra, “Let it go!”.

With Joan and Clay’s passing, heaven received two beautiful souls. We wish them much love, everlasting peace, and an endless trail ride.

Mr. Speaker, sometimes life just isn’t fair…