Stetski holds town hall on pension reform

A recent telephone town hall yielded a productive conversation on Canadian pension reform with 4,675 households, according to Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski.

The town hall on Feb. 6 included Stetski and NDP’s Pensions Critic Scott Duvall, who has introduced a Private Member’s Bill (PMB) targeted at amending Canada’s bankruptcy laws to require companies to pay employee pensions before any secured creditors or CEO bonuses.

The hour long event provided participants the opportunity to ask their pension related questions to both MPs.

“The telephone town hall is an excellent platform to bring residents from all across Kootenay-Columbia together and discuss an issue that affects employees and retirees alike.” Stetski said. “I was pleased to have so many callers on the line, listening to the discussion.”

The MP for Kootenay-Columbia took questions from residents in Nelson, Creston, Cranbrook, Harrop, Wyndell, Kimberley, Golden, Revelstoke, and Fairmont Hot Springs. Callers raised questions from Duvall’s PMB, to the Liberal governments attack on existing pensions with Bill C-27, to concerns with their OAS, and disability pensions.

Throughout the town hall, Stetski surveyed participants about their thoughts on pension theft. When asked if callers thought workers’ pensions should be a priority ahead of executive bonuses, 93 per cent of participants agreed.

“Pensions are deferred earnings that hard working Canadians are relying on to retire with dignity. There is a systemic attack against pensions by the government.” Stetski said. “It is important to provide people in my riding with information on how their pensions may be at risk.”