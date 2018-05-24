Stetski calls for gender equality award nominations

Kootenay–Columbia MP Wayne Stetski is calling for nominations for the 2018 Governor General’s Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case.

The awards recognize Canadians, including youth, who advocate and make outstanding contributions towards the advancement of gender equality.

“In Kootenay-Columbia we know that gender equality is not just the right thing to do, but it is the smart thing to do – for our economy, for our families and for our society,” said Stetski. “But it doesn’t happen on its own; it takes persistence, commitment and sustained effort from all of us to make gender equality a reality.

“Fortunately, people in our region are working every day to do just that. This year, let’s recognize their tremendous efforts by nominating a neighbour, colleague, or friend for a Persons Case Award.”

Stetski says gender equality depends on all people – regardless of gender – being empowered with opportunities to participate fully in democratic and public life, to attain economic security, and to live free from violence.

The Government of Canada is firmly committed to achieving gender equality, and recognizing the contributions of individuals who are playing a key role in that effort is essential; their work can inspire others to make a difference in our country and in the world.

Last year’s recipients were Betsy Bury (Saskatoon, SK), Micheline Dumont (Sherbrooke, QC), Dr. Ramona Lumpkin (Halifax, NS), Elizabeth Sheehy (Ottawa, ON), Linda Slanina (Kitimat, BC) and Melissa Sariffodeen (youth recipient – Toronto, ON).

While nominations are accepted year round, the deadline for nominating someone for the 2018 awards is July 4, 2018. Get inspired by visiting the Status of Women Canada website, which includes a list of past recipients, videos, and the nomination package.

