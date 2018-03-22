Stetski blasts Liberals for defeating heritage bill

Bill introduced by Tories would have provided tax credits for heritage building renovations.

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski is speaking out in support of a private members bill voted down by the federal Liberals that would have provided tax relief for heritage buildings.

The measure, introduced by Conservative MP Peter Van Loan, would have allowed for a 20 per cent tax credit to owners of heritage buildings for renovations and repairs, which would have not only helped preserve the structures, but supported thousands of construction jobs, said Stetski.

A federal government committee studied their approach to heritage issues last fall, culminating in a report that was supported by all parties. One of the report recommendations included a tax credit for restoration and preservation of buildings listed on the Canadian Register of Historic Places.

“I’ve always said that I went to Ottawa to get things done,” Stetski said. “I’m not interested in partisan games and I’ll happily work with the Conservatives or Liberals if it means passing legislation that’s for the betterment of the communities in Kootenay-Columbia. I’m always outraged when I see a good law like C-323 defeated for partisan reasons.

“I will continue to fight to preserve Kootenay Columbia’s important historic and heritage buildings.”

The bill received support from the City of Nelson and the National Trust of Canada, among other organizations, according to Steteski.

