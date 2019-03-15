Fabricator Mike Caldarino uses a grinder on a steel stairs being manufactured for a high school in Redmond, Wash., at George Third & Son Steel Fabricators and Erectors, in Burnaby, B.C., on March 29, 2018. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales climbed 1.0 per cent to $57.1 billion in January, boosted by higher sales in the food as well as the electrical equipment, appliance and component industries. The agency says the move higher followed three consecutive monthly decreases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales climbed 1.0 per cent to $57.1 billion in January, boosted by higher sales in the food as well as the electrical equipment, appliance and component industries.

The agency says it was the first move higher following three consecutive months of declines.

Economists on average had expected an increase of 0.4 per cent for January, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries, representing 55.9 per cent of total manufacturing sales.

Food manufacturing sales rose 2.8 per cent to $8.8 billion in January, following a 2.1 per cent drop in December, while the electrical equipment, appliance and component industry rose 13.0 per cent to $1.1 billion, following a 0.2 per cent move lower in December.

Manufacturing sales in volume terms rose 1.4 per cent.

READ MORE: Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 1.3% in December

The Canadian Press

