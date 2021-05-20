Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. Statistics Canada is reminding people to fill out this year’s census to avoid getting a visit at their door during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Statistics Canada reminds people to fill out 2021 census, may follow up in person

Statistics Canada says enumerators will not go inside anyone’s home because of the health risk

Statistics Canada is reminding people to fill out this year’s census to avoid getting a visit at their door during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says later this month, census enumerators will begin calling households that haven’t yet submitted their finished questionnaires.

It says “every attempt will be made” to reach people by phone before enumerators start making in-person visits to remind people to get it done and offer help if needed.

Statistics Canada says no one will go inside anyone’s home or enter places like long-term care residences because of the health risk.

The agency says they’ll do interviews with household members outside while they are physically distanced, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer frequently.

So far, it says millions of households have submitted the 2021 census.

—The Canadian Press

