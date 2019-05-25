Stan Lee’s former manager arrested on elder abuse charges

Keya Morgan was taken into custody in Arizona early Saturday on an outstanding arrest warrant.

A former business manager of Stan Lee has been arrested on elder abuse charges involving the late comic book legend.

Los Angeles police say Keya Morgan was taken into custody in Arizona early Saturday on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Morgan was charged earlier this month with felony allegations of theft, embezzlement, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult.

Authorities say Morgan sought to manipulate and exert control over Lee even though he didn’t have authority to act on Lee’s behalf.

Lee died in November at the age of 95.

READ MORE: Fans mourn Stan Lee

Attorney Alex Kessel has said Morgan has never abused or taken advantage of Lee. An email was sent Saturday to Morgan’s attorneys.

Bail has been set for $300,000. Morgan will eventually be extradited to Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings
Next story
Wilson-Raybould, Philpott to announce political futures in ridings

Just Posted

Ladies and Gentlemen, the ninth annual Trash Fashion Show

Mt. Baker Secondary School art students turn clutter in haut couture

MS Walk set for Sunday at the College of the Rockies

On Sunday May 26, communities across BC will participate in the annual… Continue reading

School District 5 superintendent announces retirement

Lynn Hauptman, who has served as the top administrator since 2013, is calling it a career

Cranbrook Tritons prepare for international swim meet

Two local swimmers will compete against the best at the Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet

Cranbrook Eagles victorious in Rock Creek

Three Eagle boxers won their matches at Rumble in Rock Creek

VIDEO: Protesters in Penticton gather to rally against sleeping-on-sidewalk bylaw

The proposed bylaw would outlaw sitting or lying on the city’s downtown sidewalks

A pain in the pump

I have just returned from a quick drive across the province to… Continue reading

A Christian Perspective on Homosexuality: Parts I and II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt A Christian Perspective on Homosexuality: Part I June is… Continue reading

The exoneration of Poundmaker

There occurred a small but significant moment in Canadian history Thursday. The… Continue reading

Kamloops girl, 9, recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning now out of ICU

Her mother who was sleeping in the same tent with her did not survive

‘I think he’s still alive’: B.C. mom pleads for help finding son last seen a month ago

Family offering $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Tim Delahaye

New poll suggests one-third don’t want politicians to wear religious symbols

Local politicians shouldn’t be allowed to wear hijabs, crucifixes or turbans on the job, survey suggests

Raptors fans far from home adjust plans to watch pivotal playoff game

Raptors currently lead the playoff series 3-2, and a win Saturday would vault them into NBA finals

Five takeaways from the Court of Appeal ruling on B.C.’s pipeline law

It’s unclear how many tools are left in B.C.’s toolbox to fight the project

Most Read