Stan Doehle to run for third term as Area B director

Doehle, from Baynes Lake was first elected as Area B director in 2014, and was re-elected in 2018

Stan Doehle has announced he plans to run for a third time for Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) Area B director.

Doehle has deep roots in Area B, having lived in Baynes Lake with his wife for the last 22 years.

He has a background in telecommunications, and has spent much of his time in Area B also working as a volunteer firefighter.

First elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018, Doehle said his last two terms had been busy with improving fire services for the South Country, with the Elko fire service up and running and growth for Jaffray and Baynes Lake fire departments.

“These services are essential to our communities,” he said.

Also on the slate of projects Doehle had involvement in were several highway projects to improve safety, the upcoming Elko overhead bridge replacement, a broadband infrastructure expansion and new septage ponds for the South Country.

If elected for a third term, Doehle said he wanted to focus on the Elko and Baynes Lake water crisis.

“I have worked several years on this project, and we have science backing us up with proof of concept,” he said.

“We are currently trying to raise $1.5 million to restore the water in the head pond of the Elko dam to do a proper assessment. Restoring water to the 3 aquifers of Elko and Baynes Lake area. This is a major project, and it has to move forward. The major question is “what government would want to deny two communities their water?”

A second major project he wanted to continue working on was the Columbia River Treaty, which he has served on the committee for since 2011.

“I would like to continue with this project to ensure the residents of the South Country get defined levels and benefits for Koocanusa with a new treaty. With the current treaty our area did not get any benefits.”

Doehle said there was much to be done for Area B with regards to the agriculture community, affordable housing and recreation.

“I’m putting my name forward to work full time for the residents of the South Country.”

Voters will decide on the next Area B director at the October 15 general election.

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
