Stan Chung running as trustee for SD5 board of education

Stan Chung is running for a trustee position on the Southeast Kootenay (SD5) Board of Education in the upcoming local government elections, following a 30 year career as a professor, dean, and vice president in postsecondary education.

“Kiʔsuʔk kyukyit (good day in Ktunaxa), I think leadership is about creating lasting systemic change. The kind of change that will produce an education that is experienced by learners, teachers, and staff as caring, inclusive, and inspiring,” said Chung, in a release announcing his bid.

“I would like SD5 to be renowned for being the best and safest place to learn and work, especially if your parents and ancestors have experienced historical forms of exclusion such as residential schools.”

Currently, Chung serves as Senior Advisor at the Ktunaxa Nation Council. He is a past VP Academic and Research at College of the Rockies and Red River College. He is a former Dean of Arts and Science, Director of Learning, and Associate Professor of Communications.

“I work mainly with Indigenous councils and nonprofit leadership groups like CEWIL, Cooperative Education and Work Integrated Learning Canada,” said Chung.

“Many organizations want to do more than boost profits; they want to contribute to making the world a better place—ecologically, socio-culturally, and even creatively. We have a lot of work to do making school more career-relevant, culturally meaningful, and ecologically experiential for learners.”

Chung holds a PhD from UBC, an MA from University of Toronto and a BA from UBC, as well as a BC Teaching Certificate from SFU. He has been twice appointed Chair of the BC Arts Council, leading significant changes on equity issues.

“I’ve taught at every level, trained many teachers, published on Indigenous reconciliation, and managed budgets at small and large institutions,” said Chung. “One of my proudest achievements allowed College of the Rockies students to complete a UVIC Bachelor of Nursing without leaving the East Kootenays.”

“For me, it’s time to give back to a community that has given me so much. I’d like to lend my experience in improving transitions to middle school, work, and postsecondary.”

“I offer my experience developing dual credit credentials so that learners can earn college credentials while in high school as well as “work integrated learning” that allows improved transition to employment.”

Chung is an executive board member at Kakin Resource Corp (the economic arm of the Tobacco Plains Indian Band), and he has held board positions at the Cranbrook History Centre, ?aq’am Community Enterprises, Canadian Bureau of International Education, Arts Council of Central Okanagan, and Kelowna Museums Society.

Chung and his partner Alberta Kamstra have two adult children. They have lived in Cranbrook on Ktunaxa territory since 2014. He is a published author with two books and many articles on education.

