(File photo)

(File photo)

Stabbing leaves 1 dead, several injured in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP say stabbing was ‘an isolated incident’

A stabbing in Port Alberni has left one person dead and several others injured.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, the Port Alberni RCMP were called to a reported stabbing that had occurred in the 3600 block of Fourth Avenue. Four individuals were found with knife wounds, including one that has been identified as a suspect.

The RCMP did not say if it was the suspect or one of the victims that died.

Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP, said that this was “an isolated incident” and there is no risk to the general public.

“Officers from our Major Crime Section spent the night investigating, and will continue until all of the details have been unearthed,” said Johns. “All persons involved in the incident are identified and the investigation is under control.”

RCMP say they will not be releasing further details as the investigation is ongoing.

PORT ALBERNI

Previous story
Victoria, Kelowna top the country in percentage of people cycling to work
Next story
PODCAST: Finding the right builder for you and your project

Just Posted

Shannon Fisher
Cranbrook’s Shannon Fisher gets BC Medal of Good Citizenship

The Cranbrook RCMP detachment is experiencing staffing challenges, according to S/Sgt. Barry Graham. Townsman file photo.
Cranbrook RCMP detachment commander sounds alarm over staffing challenges

The Cranbrook Bucks are back to their winning ways, riding a three-game streak following a two-game sweep of Prince George. The weekend victories also saw them take a prodigious leap in the BCHL standings. (Photo courtesy cranbrookbucks.ca)
Bucks vault into 3rd place with PG wins

Members of the Castlegar Ukrainian community and their supporters gathered in front of Castlegar City Hall on Holodomor Memorial Day to remember those who perished in the man-made Ukrainian famine of 1932-1933. Photo: Terran Ambrosone
Members of Castlegar’s Ukrainian community gather to remember Terror Famine of 1932