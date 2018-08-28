St. Mary Lake evacuation order changed

25 properties on west end of lake remain under evacuation order; the rest changed to alert

Good news for those living east of St. Mary Lake — the Regional District of East Kootenay has changed the evacuation order to an alert.

An RDEK press release says that due to good progress on the Meachen Creek fire, the order was downgraded to alert.

However, 25 properties at the west end of the lake, closest to the fire, remain under order.

“While a portion of the St. Mary Valley is now on evacuation alert, we really want to stress to people within the new alert area that they need to remain prepared and be ready to leave again on a moment’s notice should conditions change and an order needs to be re-issued,” says RDEK Information Officer Loree Duczek. “In addition, we want to make sure people within the St. Mary Valley alert area continue to closely monitor updates on the fire and stay connected.”

Residents of the St. Mary Valley who are no longer on evacuation order are asked to check in with the ESS Reception Centre at Centennial Hall for further information and to pick up a Red Cross clean up kit.

The Meachen Creek fire is estimated to be 9284 hectares in size and is burning 4km southwest of St. Mary Lake.

The following orders and alerts are in place:

Meachen Creek / West of Lakeside/Lakefront Road – Evacuation ORDER – affects 25 rural properties in Electoral Area E in the St. Mary Valley.

]Meachen Creek / East of Lakeside/Lakefront Road – Evacuation ALERT – affects 40 rural properties in Electoral Area E in the St. Mary Valley.

Meachen Creek Fire / City of Kimberley – Evacuation ALERT – affects approximately 4500 properties including the entire municipal boundary for the City of Kimberley and a few properties in the RDEK to the south and southeast of the City.

Randal Creek Fire (near Yahk) Evacuation ALERT – affects 1 rural property in Electoral Area C

An information line has been set up at 250-426-2188 or toll free 1-855-346-2188 and, when not staffed, will have a recorded message with the most updated information.

For the latest status of wildfires, click here.

For more information on the latest status of wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre, click here