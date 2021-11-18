St. Eugene’s Douglas named Golf Superintendent of the Year

Graeme Douglas (right) is pictured with Isaac Birdstone at St Eugene Resort in June of 2020, celebrating 20 years of golf. Douglas, Greens Superintendent of St. Eugene Mission Golf Resort, has been named by the British Columbia Golf Superintendents Association (BCGSA) as the recipient of the 2021 “Syngenta BCGSA Superintendent of the Year.” Birdstone works for the resort as an historian. Corey Bullock photo

Graeme Douglas, Greens Superintendent of St. Eugene Mission Golf Resort, has been named by the British Columbia Golf Superintendents Association (BCGSA) as the recipient of the 2021 “Syngenta BCGSA Superintendent of the Year.”

Graeme Douglas has worked in the golf course industry for more than 40 years, with 25 years at St. Eugene Golf Resort, according to a press release announcing the award.

‘Throughout this time Graeme has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his profession, the highest degree of professionalism and a constant desire to excel,” said Warren Blue, President of the BCGSA.

“Graeme is the consummate professional, always conducting himself with honour an integrity.”

Douglas hosted the BCGSA Exchange Tournament in 2010 and hosts the Kootenay Region Annual General Meeting every November. In 2011 he was awarded the Environment Achievement Award by the Canadian Golf Superintendents Association and achieved Audobon Certification for the St. Eugene Mission Golf Resort.

He was also awarded the Gordon Witteveen Award for the CGSA Article of the Year Award in 2020.

“Graeme was, and has always been, an inspiration to his peers in the industry which has gained him the utmost admiration and respect from both his contemporaries and peers alike,” said Blue. “This is true, not only in the golf industry, but also in the turfgrass industry at large.”

The award will be presented at a meeting to be held at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, BC on November 22, 2021.