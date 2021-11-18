Graeme Douglas (right) is pictured with Isaac Birdstone at St Eugene Resort in June of 2020, celebrating 20 years of golf. Douglas, Greens Superintendent of St. Eugene Mission Golf Resort, has been named by the British Columbia Golf Superintendents Association (BCGSA) as the recipient of the 2021 “Syngenta BCGSA Superintendent of the Year.” Birdstone works for the resort as an historian. Corey Bullock photo

Graeme Douglas (right) is pictured with Isaac Birdstone at St Eugene Resort in June of 2020, celebrating 20 years of golf. Douglas, Greens Superintendent of St. Eugene Mission Golf Resort, has been named by the British Columbia Golf Superintendents Association (BCGSA) as the recipient of the 2021 “Syngenta BCGSA Superintendent of the Year.” Birdstone works for the resort as an historian. Corey Bullock photo

St. Eugene’s Douglas named Golf Superintendent of the Year

Graeme Douglas, Greens Superintendent of St. Eugene Mission Golf Resort, has been named by the British Columbia Golf Superintendents Association (BCGSA) as the recipient of the 2021 “Syngenta BCGSA Superintendent of the Year.”

Graeme Douglas has worked in the golf course industry for more than 40 years, with 25 years at St. Eugene Golf Resort, according to a press release announcing the award.

‘Throughout this time Graeme has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his profession, the highest degree of professionalism and a constant desire to excel,” said Warren Blue, President of the BCGSA.

“Graeme is the consummate professional, always conducting himself with honour an integrity.”

Douglas hosted the BCGSA Exchange Tournament in 2010 and hosts the Kootenay Region Annual General Meeting every November. In 2011 he was awarded the Environment Achievement Award by the Canadian Golf Superintendents Association and achieved Audobon Certification for the St. Eugene Mission Golf Resort.

He was also awarded the Gordon Witteveen Award for the CGSA Article of the Year Award in 2020.

“Graeme was, and has always been, an inspiration to his peers in the industry which has gained him the utmost admiration and respect from both his contemporaries and peers alike,” said Blue. “This is true, not only in the golf industry, but also in the turfgrass industry at large.”

The award will be presented at a meeting to be held at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, BC on November 22, 2021.

Previous story
Fundraising questions raised as Kenney, UCP delegates prepare for annual meeting
Next story
B.C. declares state of emergency amid devastating floods, landslides

Just Posted

The latest COVID numbers from the BCCDC.
COVID cases continue downward trend in East Kootenay

The Bucks were to play the Chilliwack Chiefs at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Trail Smoke Eaters will now be coming to town on Saturday.
Cranbrook Bucks will play Trail instead of Chilliwack Saturday

A Christmas Carol 2021 stars Abby Lalach as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly curmudgeon who posits that the poor who die of starvation leave no more a mark than to “decrease the surplus population.”
Mount Baker Drama Students return to Key City Theatre stage with ‘A Christmas Carol’

Graeme Douglas (right) is pictured with Isaac Birdstone at St Eugene Resort in June of 2020, celebrating 20 years of golf. Douglas, Greens Superintendent of St. Eugene Mission Golf Resort, has been named by the British Columbia Golf Superintendents Association (BCGSA) as the recipient of the 2021 “Syngenta BCGSA Superintendent of the Year.” Birdstone works for the resort as an historian. Corey Bullock photo
St. Eugene’s Douglas named Golf Superintendent of the Year