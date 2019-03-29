(Black Press Media files)

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

The sun is here and expected to stay.

Five weather records were broken across B.C. on Thursday, including in Burns Lake and Yoho National Park.

Lillooet was the hottest spot in Canada, reaching 19.7 C and surpassing 18.6 C made in 2013.

Environment Canada expects the warm weather to continue into the weekend, before spring showers fall on the south coast by Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the north, Kootenays and Okanagan will see cooler temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds.

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers.

Weather records broken on Thursday:

Burns Lake: 12.4 C (12.2 C in 1994)

Herbert Island: 12.5 C (10.6 C in 2006)

Lillooet: 19.7 C (18.6 C in 2013)

Race Rocks Lightstation: 13.3 C (13.3 C in 2016)

Yoho National Park: 10.4 C (9.1 C in 1994)

