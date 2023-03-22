A street sweeper grinds its brushes against the pavement. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Spring cleaning in the works on Cranbrook streets

The City of Cranbrook will commence annual street cleanup operations in the coming days

City of Cranbrook Public Works department will be doing some spring cleaning in the coming weeks.

A crew will be begin annual street cleanup operations in the coming days, starting with boulevards and sidewalks on Victoria Ave. and Highway 3. A street sweeping team will be present on the roads. The project will take three to five weeks to complete.

Signage, pylons and some temporary lane closures will be put in place as the cleanup progresses.

As the cleanup progresses, the city will inform the public of the crew’s work location.

