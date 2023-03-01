Spots still available for upcoming youth basketball camp

Garold Gipman, Shaun Penner and Alex Shaw will coaching at the Evolve Basketball camp over the school spring break at Laurie Middle School. Photo submitted.

Spots are still available at an upcoming youth skills basketball camp being run over the school spring break at the Laurie Middle School gymnasium.

The camp is being run by Evolve Basketball, under the coaching of Shaun Penner, Garold Gipman and Alex Shaw, three locals who have played through the school system and advanced on to higher provincial and collegiate levels.

The camp is being split up over the week; students in Grade 3-6 will be on the court from March 20-24, while those in Grade 7-10 will be in camp from March 27-31.

Penner played through the Mount Baker Secondary School basketball system, graduating in 2009. He went on to play for the Lakeland College Rustlers of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC), and returned to Cranbrook afterwards to get involved in coaching the high school junior and senior teams.

“In addition to our commitment to excellence, we also prioritize creating a dynamic, engaging, and supportive environment where athletes can thrive and reach their full potential,” said Penner. “We believe that the mental and emotional aspects of the game are just as important as the physical, and we work hard to cultivate a positive and uplifting culture at our camp.”

Like Penner, Shaw also played through Mount Baker’s basketball system, before moving on to Medicine Hat College, playing there for two years. During his time there, he played for Team Alberta at the 2001 Canada Games, which won a bronze medal.

After several years living and working in Alberta, Shaw returned to Cranbrook and has been coaching basketball at Laurie Middle School for a few years.

“We hope that our camp will be a fun and enjoyable experience for everyone involved,” said Shaw. “We believe that sports should be a source of joy and inspiration, and we work hard to create an environment where athletes can have fun, make new friends, and develop a lifelong love of the game.”

Gipman has been a longtime basketball coach and community leader in Cranbrook, helping athletes achieve goals on and off the court.

“Our basketball camp stands out because of our commitment to providing top-notch coaching and training to athletes of all ages and skill levels,” said Gipman. “We have a team of experienced coaches who are dedicated to helping athletes develop and grow, and we offer a variety of programs and events to meet the needs of every player.”

Anyone interested in signing up for the Evolve Basketball camp can find more information and register at evolvebasketball.camp.