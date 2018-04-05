Sporadic precipitation in the forcast

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting warns of rapidly changing weather conditions over the next 72 hours that include sporadic precipitation combined with temperature fluctuations a few degrees either side of zero degrees celsius.

This can produce rapidly changing surface conditions with wet areas freezing or thawing in a matter of minutes, which could mean some snow accumulation, while slushy conditions are likely.

Drivers should expect winter conditions, and be extra alert for potential slippery sections and black ice. Sundown and daybreak are particular hazard time periods but freezing conditions are possible at any time of the day.

Mainroad says crews are treating highways with anti-icing chemical where appropriate but reminds drivers to slow down, be cautious and watch for wildlife that can be attracted by salt on the road surface.

Mainroad says spring highway maintenance activities are also in progress, which include the deployment of sweepers, pothole patch crews, sign repair and bridge washing operations.