A bundle of box fans (Wikimedia Commons)

Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Spokane man Caleb Moon says he’s had enough with smoky skies from B.C.’s forest fires blanketing his city

Tariffs and a weak Canadian dollar may be stopping consumer products from crossing the B.C.-U.S. border, but such measures play no part when it comes to wildfire smoke.

Spokane resident Caleb Moon says he’s had enough with the smoky skies from B.C.’s forest fires blanketing the Washington city – and has a solution for clearing the air: fans, and a lot of them.

“To get rid of this smoke, we have to work together as a community,” Moon said in a Facebook event called Blow Spokane’s Smoke Away to Canada.

“After much deliberation and mathematical calculation, we have figured that it is absolutely possible for us to blow this smoke away with high-powered fans.”

Moon is calling for each and every one of the 550,000 residents in Spokane to place five box fans on their roofs on Friday, Aug. 24, at noon. At an estimated six feet of air circulation per fan, he is convinced the smoke will head towards B.C.

“Turn your fans on to the highest setting, and aim them toward northeastern Canada. Team work makes the dream work. Let’s do this, Spokanites. Let’s send this smoke right back to those Canucks!”

Based on his calculations and the 1,100 people who say they’ll be taking part as of Tuesday morning, the smoke will only blow about 33,000 feet towards B.C. The area of Spokane is an estimated 1.6 billion square feet.

Plan met with criticism, laughs

Moon’s plan has been met with plenty of online criticism and doubt.

“Who needs a trade war with Canada when we can have a Smoke War! I will be up there next week for some recon on how big of a border wall we will need to block Canadian smoke. Might have to get the Space Force involved,” said Dave Ramsey.

But others are playing along.

“You need to get us Canadians to all turn our vacuums on at the same time. Teamwork is Dreamwork,” Bernie Fox wrote.

“This is the most awesome exchange of comments between Canadians and Americans I have ever witnessed on Facebook. Mostly hilarious,” Wesley Mahan said.

Meanwhile, if you’re not interested in the theory that box fans can push the smoke far enough, another Facebook user has started an event, for Tuesday, to simply throw rocks at the smoke.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.
Next story
Feds agree to look at easing jury secrecy as part of review

Just Posted

Delays on Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass

DriveBC reminding travellers the area is an active wildfire zone and warning of fallen debris.

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeals court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

RCMP seek info on hit-and-run

Incident occured outside Cranbrook Law Courts earlier this month

Chernove ends season with another golden finish

Local athlete takes the top spot on the podium after World Cup road race in Quebec

Pair arrested, face drug-related charges

Team of law enforcement seize suspected crystal meth on Sunday near Ft. Steele

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Creston and Fernie.

Registration open now for October disc golf tournament

Registration opened on Monday, August 13 for the 2018 B.C. Provincials —… Continue reading

Paving underway on Cobham Avenue

Paving is underway on the City’s largest capital infrastructure project of 2018,… Continue reading

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Spokane man Caleb Moon says he’s had enough with smoky skies from B.C.’s forest fires blanketing his city

Feds agree to look at easing jury secrecy as part of review

At issue is a law that forbids jurors from talking about closed-door deliberations

Most Read