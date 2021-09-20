Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday Sept. 4. (@captainramona Twitter photo)

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday Sept. 4. (@captainramona Twitter photo)

Special prosecutor appointed in complaint lodged by ‘run-over’ Surrey mayor

Richard Fowler, QC has been appointed

A special prosecutor has been appointed to advise the RCMP in its investigation related to a complaint that was made by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service, said Richard Fowler, QC has been appointed.

Assistant Deputy Attorney General Peter Juk, QC, received a request for assistance by the RCMP on Sept. 13.

McLaughlin said that the ADAG concluded this was necessary given the nature of the allegations, McCallum’s “position as a public official in a senior position of authority, and the ongoing public discussion about the change from the RCMP to a municipal force in Surrey.”

McLaughlin, whose press release provided no context to the subject of the investigation, said the special prosecutor has been appointed to “avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice.”

Earlier this month McCallum claimed he was “run over by a vehicle” outside the South Point Save-On-Foods after speaking to a group of residents who were collecting signatures for the Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign.

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor says he was ‘run over by a vehicle’ during altercation with Surrey RCMP supporters

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Vote files intimidation complaint against mayor with Elections BC

McLaughlin declined to release details.

“As this matter remains under investigation, neither the BCPS nor the special prosecutor will be making any further comment,” he told the Now-Leader on Monday.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Previous story
B.C. records 1,692 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, 11 deaths
Next story
Elizabeth May once again face of the Green Party after disappointing national result

Just Posted

Rob Morrison (left) and Wayne Stetski. Photos courtesy Jocelyn Doll and Claire Palmer
Kootenay Conservative candidate sits on top; final result pending mail-in ballots

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and triggering an election at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O’Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)
LIVE MAP: Canada’s 2021 federal election results by riding

RCMP is asking the public for help identifying the person in this photo. (Submitted file)
RCMP seek help identifying security camera thief