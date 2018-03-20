Rusty is a three-year-old shar-pei/Labrador cross. (BC SPCA)

SPCA seeks help to treat dog found with collar embedded in neck

Rusty, a shar-pei/Labrador cross, needs another two months to recover, with care costing $2,400

The BC SPCA is looking for donations to help treat a dog that was found earlier this month near Yahk with a chain collar deeply embedded in his neck.

Rusty, a three-year-old shar-pei/Labrador cross, has undergone surgery to get the chain removed, but still needs another two months to recover, with care looking to cost about $2,400.

“This poor boy has been through so much pain and suffering,” Christy King, manager of the East Kootenay SPCA, said Tuesday. “We want to him to have a bright, healthy future so that he can eventually be adopted into the loving home he deserves.”

Rusty was found by a Good Samaritan on the Carrol Creek forest service road, between Yahk and Creston, and brought in to the SPCA branch in Cranbrook on March 10.

His owner has been identified, but the SPCA is not release the name. An animal cruelty investigation continues.

Anyone who can help Rusty or other animals in need can donate online at spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or in person at the East Kootenay branch, 3330 Hwy 3 & 95.


SPCA seeks help to treat dog found with collar embeeded in neck

Rusty, a shar-pei/Labrador cross, needs another two months to recover, with care costing $2,400

