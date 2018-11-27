SPCA seeks assistance for two cats

Cheeks needs your help to get the surgery he needs. East Kootenay SPCA file.

The East Kootenay SPCA branch is looking for help from the community after two cats were brought in with emergency medical needs.

Cheeks is a six year old tabby who needs surgery to treat all four of his fractured canine teeth.

“This lovely boy has likely been on the streets for his entire life; he’s got lots of scars from fighting. Even so, he’s still quite affectionate and loves to meet new people – and it’s a bonus if they have treats,” said Christy King, Manager at the SPCA East Kootenay Branch. “Because of all these fractures in his mouth, he is unable to groom himself, leaving his fur matted, especially along his back.”

Cheeks also has a severe ear mite infestation and will need to be neutered. The vet bill, King says, is expected to reach at least $1800.

“We know Cheeks has so much to look forward to once he’s had his treatment, including a new life with his purrever family,” King said.

“We’re looking forward to helping him start that journey off on the right paw.”

Richard, an eight-year-old Chocolate Point Balinese cat, is suffering from multiple mouth issues. This handsome fellow was found hiding under a porch; he was so scared that the people who located him spent a few days trying to lure him out with food.

“This poor cat has a mouth full of lesions, as well as a small mass on his lip that will need to be removed and tested. The mass could be anything from old scar tissue to cancer — we won’t know once the results come back. Nonetheless, we are committed to helping this boy get better, one day at a time,” says Christy King, manager, SPCA East Kootenay Branch. King says he’ll spend at least a month in their care recovering from surgery. “We’re shocked that even after placing him on a stray hold, no one came to claim this lovely boy.”

Costs to care for Richard are currently estimated at more than $1,200.

King says despite the pain he’s in, Richard is a charming cat to be around. “He’s still a little shy at first when you interact with him, but once he gets to know you better, he warms up quickly and can be very affectionate. He’s also pretty unique in the sense that he loves being pet so much, he starts to drool!”

If you would like to help Cheeks or Richard, visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency, or you can visit the East Kootenay Branch in person at 3339 Hwy 3 & 95 in Cranbrook.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

