SPCA puts out fundraising call for Bumble the kitty

Stray cat taken into care needs surgery to remove eyes because of glaucoma

The East Kootenay SPCA is putting out a call for donations in support of a stray kitty suffering from glaucoma.

Bumble, who was recently brought in to SPCA care, will need surgery that will unfortunately remove her eyes, however, it should relieve pain caused by fluid buildup in the eye.

“If it wasn’t for her glaucoma — along with being partially deaf, you’d never know Bumble was sick,” says Christy King, manager, East Kootenay SPCA. “Unfortunately this little girl’s glaucoma is not well-managed, so our only option is to sadly remove her eyes. She’s going to have a long road of recovery ahead of her, but she is so brave and we know she will feel much better once she is no longer in pain.”

The SPCA estimates Bumble’s medical costs will come in at roughly $2,280.

“She’s incredibly resilient despite her circumstances,” King said. “You can tell she just wants to be a kitten. She’s rambunctious, curious, always wants to play and loves a good snuggle!”

Anyone interested in helping Bumble, or other animals like her, visit the SPCA medical emergency page or drop by in person to the East Kootenay SPCA branch located at 3339 Highway3/95 outside Cranbrook.


