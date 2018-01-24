SPCA puts out adoption call for injured cat

Bethany, a tri-pod feline, is looking for a forever home.

Bethany, an injured kitty with a broken left front elbow, is looking for a home.

The East Kootenay Branch of the BC SPCA put out the adoption call on Wednesday for Bethany, a year-old feline that is currently residing at the shelter while waiting for surgery because the leg did not heal properly.

“When the leg was broken, Bethany wasn’t taken to the vet and the damage was so great, she has severe muscle wasting and is unable to use the front leg,” says BC SPCA East Kootenay Branch manager Christy King. “Because the fracture healed improperly, the leg will need to be amputated.”

Medical costs for surgery, medication and rehabilitation and recovery, are expected to run $1,700, said King.

However, despite her injury, Bethany remains a friendly kitty.

“Bethany loves people,” King said. “She is so incredibly affectionate, even with all that she’s been through.”

King says Bethany will be available for adoption once she has fully recovered from surgery.

“We just want this sweetheart to have a second chance to live out her nine lives, happy and pain-free,” King said. “…She can still lead an extremely active life as a ‘tri-pawed’ furry family member.”

The BC SPCA is a non-profit organization that relies on public donations to fund various programs and shelter costs to help vulnerable animals.

If anyone is interested in adopting Bethany or donating to help animals like her at the BC SPCA East Kootenay Branch, stop by the shelter at 3339 Highway 3/95 or visit their website.

