SPCA EK seeks help for Nacho the cat

Nacho the cat needs your help.

The BC SPCA’s East Kootenay Branch is seeking fundraising help for Nacho, who needs medical attention after surviving a brutal attack from another animal.

Nacho was found in Cranbrook hiding in a yard with multiple infected puncture wounds on his legs and body.

“Some of the punctures were so deep that they have caused nerve damage in his legs and he is struggling to walk,” said Christy King, the SPCA East Kootenay Branch manager.

Nacho needed surgery to clean up his wounds, antibiotics to treat the infection and is on pain control medication. He will eventually undergo physiotherapy and spend several months recovering in a foster home before being ready for adoption.

He is roughly eight years old and can live a long life as an indoor cat, said King.

“Even though he can hardly walk, Nacho just wants to climb up onto your lap. He is endlessly affectionate, and loves belly rubs,” says King.

Total cost of care is projected at $1,945.

If you can help Nacho and other animals in need at the East Kootenay SPCA, please visit the website, stop the branch at 3339 Hwy 3 & 95 in Cranbrook or call 250-426-6751.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation
Next story
Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

Just Posted

SPCA EK seeks help for Nacho the cat

Nacho the cat needs your help. The BC SPCA’s East Kootenay Branch… Continue reading

UPDATED: Gas leak stopped, repairs to wrap up by late afternoon

A gas leak on 2nd St. S Thursday morning has stopped and… Continue reading

Registration for the East Kootenay Volleyball Club opens Dec. 1

Players in age groups 13 to 18 can join the club and compete across eastern BC and Alberta

The Village Serves Up Dinner

Annual Rotary/Colombo Seniors Dinner provides feast for 400

More women enrolled in electrical trades program: COTR

The College says nearly half of the students in the Electrician foundation program are women

VIDEO: Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on late-night TV

Seth Meyers referred to the mistake in the Comox Valley Record in his monologue on Nov. 27

VIDEO: B.C. raptor rehab group rescues bald eagle from sewage treatment pond

Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society posted video of the rescue on social media

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Man who hit moose on northern highway wins battle with ICBC

Ronald Driedger slammed on his brakes, wrecking them, before hitting a moose

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

B.C. company expands to recycle all of Canada’s CRT glass

KC Recycling has been in business since 1977

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Most Read