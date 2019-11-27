SPCA East Kootenay seeks help for Nacho the cat

Nacho the cat needs your help.

The BC SPCA’s East Kootenay Branch is seeking fundraising help for Nacho, who needs medical attention after surviving a brutal attack from another animal.

Nacho was found in Cranbrook hiding in a yard with multiple infected puncture wounds on his legs and body.

“Some of the punctures were so deep that they have caused nerve damage in his legs and he is struggling to walk,” said Christy King, the SPCA East Kootenay Branch manager.

Nacho needed surgery to clean up his wounds, antibiotics to treat the infection and is on pain control medication. He will eventually undergo physiotherapy and spend several months recovering in a foster home before being ready for adoption.

He is roughly eight years old and can live a long life as an indoor cat, said King.

“Even though he can hardly walk, Nacho just wants to climb up onto your lap. He is endlessly affectionate, and loves belly rubs,” says King.

Total cost of care is projected at $1,945.

If you can help Nacho and other animals in need at the East Kootenay SPCA, please visit the website, stop the branch at 3339 Hwy 3 & 95 in Cranbrook or call 250-426-6751.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
SPCA East Kootenay seeks help for Nacho the cat

