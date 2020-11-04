Calvin Domin (right), finished his run from Sparwood to Cranbrook on Sunday morning, with support from his wife, Terri (left) and an army of friends and cheerleaders along the way. Trevor Crawley photo.

Calvin Domin (right), finished his run from Sparwood to Cranbrook on Sunday morning, with support from his wife, Terri (left) and an army of friends and cheerleaders along the way. Trevor Crawley photo.

Sparwood man runs from Elk Valley to Cranbrook for Foundry fundraiser

Fundraising campaign to support youth mental health services and treatment in the region

An Elk Valley man ran from Sparwood to Cranbrook this past weekend on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, raising over $20,000 as part of a camapaign to raise money for a regional youth mental health centre.

Calvin Domin, a Sparwood resident, ran 175 kilometres in 24 hours, starting in Sparwood and ending at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook, collecting pledges for the Starlite — Not Alone campaign.

The Starlite – Not Alone campaign, which is a partnership between the East Kootenay Foundation for Health and the Ktunaxa Kinbasket Family and Child Services Society, is aiming to raise $1.4 million for a Foundry East Kootenay centre. The centre will serve as a new, integrated youth and family care centre that provides mental health, substance abuse and primary care for youth and family.

Domin was joined by local youth as he completed the final leg, running from the outskirts of Cranbrook into the parking lot at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital on Sunday morning, greeted by a crowd of supporters, friends and local dignitaries.

“It was a painful night,” Domin told the crowd, taking a long pause to collect his emotions. “I think it was symbolic. All my friends, my support crew, my parents, they were my foundry, so I’m excited to see the real foundry for the youth. Thank you.”

Rebecca White, a counsellor with the Ktunaxa Kinbasket Family and Child Services Society, said she drew symbolism from Domin’s run through the night.

“Running through the dark, to me, felt really important that you did that, because that’s what it really feels like for young people, that they’re running in the dark with mental health,” she said.

“I’m really, really excited for Foundry. It really is going to change the way that young people feel in Cranbrook and the East Kootenay and also to know they can have instant access to health care, counselling and all the resources.”

The importance of a Foundry centre to the region, and the significance of offering mental health and substance use services for youth locally, was highlighted in an emotional speech from Michelle Evans, who spoke about her experience trying to access services for her daughter, Kassy.

Kassy was diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder [OCD] in elementary school, but services and treatment options were primarily offered out of the area in places like Calgary, Kelowna and Vancouver, often requiring weekly trips.

“If only the East Kootenay had a place like the Foundry back then,” said Evans. “A place that was open and inviting and engaging professionals trained specifically to treat youth. Early intervention and support could have meant the world to my daughter.”

Kassy passed away suddenly seven years ago.

“This concept of one building with multiple professionals, will — in my opinion — help tens of thousands of youth and save hundreds of lives,” Evans said.

Foundry is a province-wide network of integrated health and social services for youth from 12-24 years of age. Roughly 300,000 youth in the province need mental health or substance use services, yet, as few as 25 per cent of those receive the care they need, according to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health.

Brenna Baker, the executive director for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health, emphasized the need for Foundry services by outlining an aggressive fundraising timeline.

“This is such an important initiative. I believe, for the East Kootenay Foundation for Health, this is the most important project that we’ve undertaken,” Baker said. “We’re excited about it, and we’re hoping to raise the $1.4 million…it’s an 18 month campaign, but we’re hoping to do it in six months.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days
Next story
Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balance

Just Posted

The KIJHL provides an update regarding a positive COVID-19 test from one of the members of the Kimberley Dynamiters. Paul Rodgers file.
After contact tracing, IH says 9 additional Dynamiters must isolate

Final exhibition game cancelled

Calvin Domin (right), finished his run from Sparwood to Cranbrook on Sunday morning, with support from his wife, Terri (left) and an army of friends and cheerleaders along the way. Trevor Crawley photo.
Sparwood man runs from Elk Valley to Cranbrook for Foundry fundraiser

Fundraising campaign to support youth mental health services and treatment in the region

Illustration courtesy twinkl.ca
Three hangings in Nelson, and one reprieve

107 years ago this month, lawyers were trying to save the life of Bruno Cutri

Teck file photo.
Federal Government slaps Teck with additional directives on water quality

Environment Canada has given Teck directions that are “complementary” to existing water quality measures

Fires burning in the New Lake area of Cranbrook have been confirmed to be planned ignitions, according to the fire department. Smoke may be visible for several days. (Submitted file)
Worry not, fires in New Lake area of Cranbrook are planned ignitions, says City

The fire department has confirmed these are planned ignitions

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Images released by police in Ontario in March 2018 show the three men who assaulted a man with autism: (from left) Ronjot Dhami, Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal.
Two Lower Mainland men sentenced for attack in Ontario of man with autism

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal receive 9 months; Ronjot Dhami previously sentenced

A one-bedroom unit at the Shangri-La in Vancouver is up on Craigslist for just $1 – but there’s a catch. (Craigslist)
A world-class Shangri-La condo in Vancouver for just $1? There’s just one catch

It’s a luxury unit in the heart of Vancouver, what could go wrong?

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. NDP got more donations as well as votes in snap election

Horgan more than doubled small donations to B.C. Liberals

Plus Snow, an Australian company that sells snow gear in plus sizes, recently expanded to North America and the owner of the business is currently working out of Revelstoke. (Plus Snow website)
Online entrepreneur launches plus-size snow gear store in North America

What started in Australia has been brought to Revelstoke

Most Read