Southeastern B.C. hit with ample snow, heavy rain

Officials urging drivers to avoid major highways if travel is not urgent

For a second day in a row, forecasters are urging drivers to postpone non-essential travelling along major highways, as heavy rain and snow continue to batter southern B.C.

A number of rain and snow storm warnings continued into Thursday, as Environment Canada predicted another day of 30 centimetres or more of snow, and more expected Friday.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make driving difficult along the Yellowhead, Sea-to-Sky and Trans-Canada highways.

Fifteen to 25 centimetres is expected along the Sea-to-Sky before turning into heavy rain near Squamish in the afternoon.

The weather agency is calling for 30 to 45 centimetres along Highway 3 between Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass.

Meanwhile, Allison Pass along the highway will be hit with freezing rain.

The Coquihalla is anticipated to be struck with below-zero temperatures following more than a day of snowfall, making for slushy and slippery conditions. A warm front should make its way through the region by the afternoon.

Parts of Highway 1 will be hit the hardest, with as much as 50 centimetres blanketing Rogers Pass. The highway between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed until 8 p.m., with no detour, as crews continue avalanche control.

