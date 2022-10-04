Open burning ban

Southeast Fire Centre lifts ban on Category 2 open burning

Due to decreasing wildfire risk, the Southeast Fire Centre is lifting restrictions on Category 2 open burning effective Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Category 2 open burning is defined as one to two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide, or burning grass stubble over an area less than 0.2 hectares.

Additional permitted activities now include using fireworks, using exploding or binary targets, using air curtain burners, using sky lanterns and using burn barrels or cages.

Larger Category 3 open burning remains prohibited until Oct. 31.

Even though some open burning restrictions have lifted, the Southeast Fire Centre still advises fire safety protocol such as ensuring someone with a hand tool is monitoring the fire at all times, never burning in windy conditions, creating a fire guard around the fire and making sure ashes are cool to the touch when leaving.

As of Oct. 3, the Southeast Fire Centre has had a total of 398 wildfires this season that have burned 12,354 hectares.

Previous story
Old-growth forest supporters greet MLAs at B.C. legislature ahead of fall session
Next story
VIDEO: Environment commissioner warns Canada failing to protect commercially valuable fish

Just Posted

The B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission entertains presentations at the Hudson Bay Lodge in Smithers April 28. From left, Supreme Court Justice Nitya Iyer (chair); Linda Tynan, local government management consultant; and Anton Boegman, B.C.’s chief electoral officer. (Thom Barker photo)
Changes proposed to Kootenays in B.C. electoral boundary tweaks

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.
Election 2022: A guide to Cranbrook candidates running for SD5 board of education

Nic Milligan, left, has been elected COTR board chair, while Jared Basil, right, has been elected vice chair. Photos courtesy College of the Rockies.
College board elects new board chair, vice chair

At long last, Locals Coffeehouse has returned after more than a two-and-a-half year hiatus. Next Locals is November 5, as usual at the Studio Stage Door. Saturday’s event featured (left to right) Katrin Powell, Steve Lungall, Tom Bungay, Barry Coulter (MC), Chris Nakahara, Rod Wilson and Brent Haliday. (Lorraine Hagel photo)
Locals Coffeehouse returns, after two-and-a-half years