The RDEK reported late Monday afternoon, July 31, 2023, that South Country firefighters were responding to a wildfire near Elko. As of Tuesday morning, the BC Wildfire Service had the fire listed as under control.

There was full response with 10 firefighters and six pieces of apparatus on scene, as well as an Initial Attack crew from BC Wildfire.

The fire was burning in an area near Mack Creek east of Silver Springs Estates near Elko.