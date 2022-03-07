South Country firefighters respond to structure fire near Tie Lake

Members of the South Country Fire Departments responded to a structure fire involving a Park Model RV at a private campground in the Tie Lake Area Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy RDEK.

No injuries reported as fire broke out in a park model RV at Sunshine Bay Resort on Friday (March 4)

South Country firefighters responded to a structure fire in a park model RV at Sunshine Bay Resort in the Tie Lake area on Friday (March 4) afternoon.

Ten firefighters from the Baynes Lake, Elko and Jaffray Fire Departments responded to the call, along with six pieces of apparatus.

“The fire broke out in the kitchen and quickly spread in spite of the homeowner’s best efforts to contain it,” explains Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service Fire Chief Michael Hockley. “There are numerous homes in close proximity to one another in this privately-owned campground, and our firefighters did an excellent job of ensuring the fire was contained to the one unit.”

The fire caused extensive damage to the trailer — which is expected to be a total loss — however, no injuries were reported, according to a news release.

Hockley noted the homeowner did a lot of the right things before firefighters arrived.

“He immediately dialed 9-1-1 and he had a working fire extinguisher on site and knew how to use it. He also knew when to get out to safety, which is critical.”

Crews were on scene for the day, ensuring no hotspots flared up, while also assisting with the investigation.

