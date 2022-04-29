South Country firefighters called to fire on Wardner-Fort Steele Rd

The fire was visible from the roadway

Members of the Jaffray and Baynes Lake Fire Department assisted the BC Wildfire Service this afternoon in fighting a small wildfire in the Bull River area. (Image courtesy of RDEK)

Firefighters from Jaffray and Baynes Lake were called to assist the BC Wildfire Service on Friday (Apr. 29) afternoon to fight a small wildfire in the Bull River area.

Besides the BC Wildfire Service crews seven RDEK firefights and five pieces of apparatus were needed for the fire, which was located on the Wardner Fort Steele Rd, 1.5km north of the junction of Hwy. 3 and 93.

“A number of our firefighters recently completed a wildland firefighting course and this is a good example of why we take that training,” said Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Michael Hockley.

While the fire was a small one, it was visible from the nearby bridge and roadway. As of Friday evening, it was classified as ‘new’ on the BC Wildfire Dashboard, and was not yet under control. No property damage has been reported.

For information on the status of wildfires, please visit the BC Wildfire Dashboard on bcwildfire.ca or contact the BC Wildfire Service.

